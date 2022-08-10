Guyton has seemingly been surpassed by Josh Palmer for the No. 3 role, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Second-year wide receiver Josh Palmer had worked with the starting unit for most of the offseason OTAs, something that has clearly carried over into the early stages of training camp. Popper did note Guyton has put together a solid camp and likely could be used in specific sub packages whenever the team needs additional speed on the field, but it's hardly a ringing endorsement for the 25-year-old after two consecutive seasons as a starter. It doesn't seem as if Guyton is on the roster bubble yet, but special teams standouts such as DeAndre Carter, Joe Reed and Trevon Bradford could provide extra roster utility which might make the decision a bit more complicated as the preseason progresses.