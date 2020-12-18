Guyton brought in four of six targets for 91 yards in the Chargers' 30-27 overtime win over the Raiders on Thursday night. He also rushed once for four yards.

On a night when both Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (back) were at least partly hobbled, Guyton took advantage of extra opportunity to post a career- and team-high yardage figure. The catch that propelled him to those accomplishments was the most critical of the game for Los Angeles, as it came in the form of a 53-yard grab on a post pattern with just 3:05 remaining in overtime and the Raiders holding a 27-24 lead. The play, which nearly resulted in a touchdown, ultimately set up a Justin Herbert one-yard game-winning scoring push into the end zone. Guyton had previously flashed this season with 72- and 84-yard showings in Weeks 4 and 7, respectively, and he'll look to continue a strong finish to the campaign in a Week 16 matchup against the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 27.