Guyton secured his only target for a 72-yard touchdown in the Chargers' 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Drawing a spot start in the No. 2 wideout role in place of Mike Williams (hamstring), Guyton was nearly a complete non-factor on the afternoon before breaking free on a post pattern on the final play of the third quarter to erase a 28-24 deficit for the Chargers. The big scoring play gave those who streamed Guyton in season-long formats or utilized him as a DFS punt play something for their trouble, and it remains to be seen if the North Texas product will have another starting opportunity in Williams' stead in a Week 5 road matchup against the Saints.