Guyton (hamstring) finished the 2020 season with 28 receptions for 511 yards and three touchdowns across 16 games.

The second-year wide receiver might be the perfect example as to why snap counts might not be a significant indicator for fantasy success. Despite playing the 12th most snaps of any wide receiver in 2020 and posting the third-highest average depth of target among wide receivers with at least 40-plus targets (16.0), Guyton was hardly a factor in his first season as a starter. Content to use the 23-year-old as blazing speed decoy and nothing more, Guyton caught three or more passes just three times all season, with two of those three coming in the final few games with Keenan Allen (hamstring/COVID-19) and Mike Williams (back) both sidelined. There's a distinct possibility Guyton could be even less of a focal point depending on how the Chargers change their offense in 2021. With Anthony Lynn now gone, a system that relied heavily on a speed threat to open up the field for numerous crossing routes could fall to the wayside, leaving Guyton possibly on the outside looking in when it comes to the No. 3 wide receiver role.