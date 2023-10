Los Angeles opened the 21-day activation window for Guyton (knee) on Thursday, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Guyton's activation window has been opened and he was spotted participating in individual drills during Thursday's practice, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. The 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL during the Chargers' Week 3 contest in 2022, and once he's ready for in-game action, expect the wideout to help Los Angeles stretch the field.