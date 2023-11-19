Guyton (groin) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Guyton is expected to miss Week 11 due to a groin injury sustained in Friday's practice. On the bright side for Los Angeles, Keenan Allen (shoulder) is expected to play without restrictions. Guyton's status will be made official 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
