Guyton (knee-ACL) won't come off the reserve/PUP list in Week 7.

Guyton is nearing a return after sitting out the beginning part of the campaign while continuing to rehab the torn ACL he suffered in Week 3 last season. He was able to log a limited practice session both Thursday and Friday this week but isn't quite ready to make his season debut. Guyton will instead look to return next Sunday against the Bears.