Guyton caught one of his three targets for five yards in Sunday's 6-0 victory over the Patriots.

Although logging the third most offensive snaps (38) among Chargers wide receivers, Guyton was hardly used offensively. The 26-year-old has brought in one or fewer receptions in three of his four games played this season, and has only tallied double digits in receiving yards once in 2023. At this point, it would be an anomaly if Guyton saw a significant uptick in targets, even with the consistent playing time