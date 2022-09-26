Guyton suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Guyton caught two of three targets for 64 yards before getting hurt on Los Angeles' meaningless final drive with the game long decided. The wideout has been a solid deep threat over the past two campaigns, catching 59 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns, so his absence will be a significant blow to the Chargers offense.