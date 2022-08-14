Guyton brought in both targets for six yards in the Chargers' 29-22 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday night.

Guyton wasn't able to do much with his pair of touches, although the teammate he's still hoping to beat out for the No. 3 receiver job, Joshua Palmer, couldn't corral any of his four targets. Guyton does have the edge on Palmer in experience after appearing in 35 games over the past three seasons, but it appears from recent practices the latter has the edge in the job battle.