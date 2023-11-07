Guyton played 33 offensive snaps in Monday's 27-6 win over the Jets, but he failed to catch his only target.

Guyton finally made his 2023 season debut after tearing his ACL back in Week 3 of last season. While the veteran speedster saw plenty of playing time with Joshua Palmer (knee) sidelined, he predictably didn't draw much of a focus. Expect the 26-year-old to see an occasional target to keep defenses honest, but even a heavy snap count likely won't elicit much fantasy value.