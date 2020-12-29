Guyton caught three of his five targets for 43 yards in the 19-16 win Sunday over the Broncos.

For a fourth consecutive week, Guyton saw the most offensive snaps of any wide receiver, but the speedy wideout was once again used as a decoy despite Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Hunter Henry (reserve/COVID-19 list) ruled out ahead of the contest. The 23-year-old Guyton has risen from relative obscurity to tally at least 30 receiving yards in four of the last five games, but he is simply a cursory cast member when considering the rest of the Chargers' dangerous receiving ensemble.