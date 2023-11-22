Guyton (groin) was present for practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

After logging a limited practice Friday, Guyton was added to the Chargers' Week 11 injury report and the wideout ended up missing Sunday's game against the Packers. The fact that Guyton was on the field Wednesday offers hope that he could return to action Sunday night against the Ravens, but he'll need to practice fully by the end of the week in order to avoid a Week 12 injury designation.