Guyton (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Guyton appears to have picked up the groin injury in practice, as he was a late addition to the Week 11 injury report after a limited practice Friday. Fellow wide receiver Keenan Allen (shoulder) is also listed as questionable while tight end Gerald Everett (chest) has been ruled out against Green Bay, so the Chargers' passing game could be shorthanded Sunday.