Guyton caught his solo target for four yards in Sunday's 34-28 win against the Jets.

After coming off of last week's season-high in receptions, Guyton surprisingly did not receive the same amount of opportunities in this matchup against the Jets. Guyton's limited opportunities (one target) were due to Keenan Allen's incredible performance, who tied for the most receptions in a single game in Chargers' history. Sunday's matchup against the Bills might make it difficult to give the 23-year-old more chances to be involved.