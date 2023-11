Guyton (groin) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Guyton was also limited Wednesday, so he may need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday night's game against the Ravens without an injury designation. If he's available this weekend, Guyton -- who was inactive Week 11 -- will have a chance to reclaim a key role in a Chargers' WR corps that also includes PPR stalwart Keenan Allen and 2023 first-rounder Quentin Johnston.