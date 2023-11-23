Guyton (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Guyton closed Week 11 prep as a limited practice participant, only to take a questionable tag into Sunday before sitting out the Chargers' eventual 23-20 loss to the Packers. Though he hasn't taken a meaningful step forward Wednesday in terms of practice activity, he'll still have two more chances this week to upgrade to full participation before the Chargers decide whether he carries a designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens.