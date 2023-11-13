Guyton corralled four of his six targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the 41-38 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Despite missing over a year due to a torn ACL in 2022, Guyton has essentially slotted right into his role of yesteryears, playing over 60 percent of the snaps for the second consecutive week. It's hard to imagine the speedster regularly seeing a half-dozen targets even with Mike Williams (knee) done for the season, but he could still have utility in deeper fantasy leagues depending on the matchup. Expect the Chargers to produce plenty of offense against a disappointing Packers defense in Week 11.