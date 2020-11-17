Guyton caught four of his six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 29-21 loss to Miami.

Sunday's matchup was a season-high in targets and receptions for Guyton. The receiver saw fewer snaps (44) than Mike Williams (48) but still managed to double his number of receptions. Credit the extra emphasis on Guyton to the Dolphins' dynamic cornerback duo, as both Byron Jones and Xavien Howard made things difficult for Williams and Keenan Allen. While this was an unusually successful game for Guyton, the Chargers take on the Jets next week which might allow for another opportunity to thrive.