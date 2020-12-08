Guyton caught two of his seven targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 45-0 loss to the Patriots.

Quarterback Justin Herbert was pressured tremendously throughout this game which is likely why he looked to Guyton more times than ever before (seven targets). This matchup also marked Guyton's second time playing the most amount of offensive snaps (64), which was even more than Keenan Allen (62 snaps) and Mike Williams (59). The Chargers were unfortunately stumped in this blowout loss, but hopefully Guyton and the company can turn it around for next Sunday against the Falcons.