Guyton saw most of the first-team reps with the Chargers on Friday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

It's worth noting the Chargers have a desperate need for a No. 3 WR with Mike Williams solidified as an outside threat and Keenan Allen locked in for almost all of the slot work. Whoever ultimately ends up winning that job would be expected to play opposite of Williams on the outside which is why Guyton's speed, clocked at an unofficial 4.35 at North Texas' pro day, makes for an intriguing option if for no other reason than to act as a dangerous decoy. Manzano did note Guyton's struggles as a starter, highlighting the play of K.J. Hill as the biggest standout during the opening week of Chargers training camp. Hill, and 2020 fifth-round pick Joe Reed, don't possess the type of speed that Guyton has so it'll be interesting to see whether the Chargers value the specific skillset or simply the more well-rounded player.