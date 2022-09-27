The Chargers placed Guyton (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Guyton suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, so his move to IR is simply transactional. The speedster was a solid deep threat for the Chargers over the last two-plus seasons, so his absence will be a significant blow to their offense. Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter figure to get increased looks, but when healthy, Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams will dominate Justin Herbert's (rib) attention in the passing game.
