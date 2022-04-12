Guyton officially signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Tuesday and will remain with the Chargers this coming season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 24-year-old finished the 2021 campaign third among Los Angeles' wide receivers in terms of yardage (448), while logging 31 receptions on 48 targets and three touchdowns in 16 games. Beyond competing for reps behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Guyton could also contribute in the return game, as the Chargers haven't re-signed last season's primary returner Andre Roberts.