Guyton caught his lone target for 16 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bengals
There was some thought Guyton could emerge as an intriguing speed option if Mike Williams were ruled out Sunday after spraining his shoulder, but the big-bodied wideout managed to power through, relegating Guyton to the No. 3 role. Much like Travis Benjamin in past seasons, Guyton simply acted as a speed threat through most of Sunday's game, only seeing one target and playing just under 65 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Don't expect much from the second-year wideout unless the Chargers suddenly decide to change his role.