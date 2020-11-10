Guyton caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Raiders.

Guyton continues to be low on the pecking order with Mike Williams, Hunter Henry and Keenan Allen once again seeing many more targets. It's a bit surprising the 23-year-old hasn't found more targets considering he continues to see plenty of playing time (69 snaps Sunday, second behind Keenan Allen's 78), but so long as Guyton maintains his exclusive deep threat role, it'll be hard to roster him in fantasy leagues.