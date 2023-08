The Chargers placed Guyton (knee) no the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.

Guyton won't be eligible to return until after the first four games of the regular season have concluded, though his shift to the reserve/PUP list was expected. The Chargers have little incentive to rush Guyton's recovery along, as the team can rely on all of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston to headline Justin Herbert's WR corps.