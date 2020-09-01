Guyton continues to see first-team reps in practice, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
The injury to Mike Williams (shoulder) essentially assures that Guyton will be a starter for the team's offense at least early on, but that doesn't necessarily mean the speedster will see that many opportunities. After all, Travis Benjamin, who largely occupied the same projected role as Guyton will be to start 2020, caught just 18 passes over his last 17 games with the Chargers largely acting as a decoy deep threat. The Williams injury might allow for rookies like Joe Reed or K.J. Hill to pick up prominent snaps as the other outside wide receiver, but it's more likely a narrow Chargers passing tree just becomes smaller with an over-reliance on Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Hunter Henry projected until the big-bodied wideout returns.