Guyton (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Guyton's ability to take every rep Thursday clears the way for him to fill his typical starting role out wide for the Chargers in Sunday's game versus the Chiefs. Though Guyton has typically served as a secondary target for quarterback Justin Herbert this season, the receiver could be in store for a heightened role in the passing attack Week 17. No. 1 receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) has already been ruled out for the contest after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while top tight end Hunter Henry remains on the same list as of Thursday and is uncertain to gain clearance for the season finale.