Guyton (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup with Kansas City.

Guyton had played three of the last four games, playing 19 offensive snaps and failing to haul in either of his two targets in that span. With Guyton healthy scratched Sunday, Jason Moore and Andre Patton will draw the depth receiver snaps.

