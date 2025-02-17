Reagor (finger) appeared in eight regular-season games for the Chargers, making seven catches on 12 targets for 100 yards.

Reagor started the season on the Chargers' practice squad and didn't find his way to the active roster until Week 7 against the Cardinals. After appearing in eight straight games, a finger injury suffered against the Chiefs moved him to the sidelines for the remainder of the season. A first-round selection in 2020 by the Eagles, Reagor has yet to reach expectations after also having stops in Minnesota and New England. Set to be a free agent again, the TCU product will likely earn another opportunity in 2025, whether it be in Los Angeles or elsewhere.