Reagor (lower body) isn't practicing Monday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Reports from the offseason program and opening days of training camp had Reagor getting a lot of first-team reps on offense, but he's now been unavailable for nearly a week. Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris, meanwhile, remain the favorites to take WR snaps in the regular season alongside Ladd McConkey. Reagor is more likely to jockey with Derius Davis and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for depth-WR roles and return work.