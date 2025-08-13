Reagor (lower body) did not participate in Wednesday's training camp practice, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Reagor missed the Chargers' first two preseason games due to a lower body injury, and his extended absence indicates that he's unlikely to play against the Rams on Saturday. The 2020 first-rounder is battling Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Dez Fitzpatrick for a depth spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp.