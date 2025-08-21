Reagor (lower body) returned to team drills Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Reagor had been sidelined by a lower-body injury since late July. Prior to that point, Reagor had been working with the first-team offense in drills, though he has likely dropped a few spots on the depth chart since then due to the development or rookies Tre Harris (undisclosed) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, as well as the signing of veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen. Reagor's battling for a spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster, and his chances of making the team could be bolstered if Quentin Johnston's (concussion) absence stretches into the regular season.