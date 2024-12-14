The Chargers placed Reagor (finger) on injured reserve Saturday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Reagor had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay after suffering a finger injury last Sunday against the Chiefs. With his move to IR, the veteran wideout will not be able to return to action this season unless the Chargers make the playoffs. Los Angeles elevated wideout Laviska Shenault from the practice squad Saturday to help fill Reagor's role as a depth receiver and kick returner.