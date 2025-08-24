Reagor recorded three catches on three targets for 33 yards in Saturday's 30-23 preseason loss to the 49ers.

Reagor got a chance for extended run with four of the Chargers' top receivers sitting out the game. He recorded all of his stats on passes from Trey Lance, highlighted by a 17-yard gain that came primarily after the catch. Reagor is fighting for a roster spot, and he made a solid case for himself with this performance.