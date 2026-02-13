Caldwell recorded 31 tackles (14 solo) with 1.0 sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games with the Chargers in 2025.

The Chargers selected Caldwell in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he went on to play 485 defensive snaps in his rookie season. He primarily functioned as a run stuffer, which he did effectively, and he should at least maintain a comparable role in 2026. While Caldwell was a key member of the Chargers' defense, his fantasy intrigue is minimal due to his lack of production as a pass rusher.