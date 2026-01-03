Chargers' Jamaree Salyer: Doubtful for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Salyer (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The Chargers are resting most of their key starters and anyone battling injuries, so Salyer sitting makes sense. Austin Deculus could be a candidate to make the start at left tackle.
