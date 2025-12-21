Chargers' Jamaree Salyer: Exits Week 16 game due to hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Salyer (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Dallas.
Salyer's injury took place during the first quarter. He's been replaced at left tackle by Austin Deculus, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
