Salyer (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Salyer was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report after having missed the final two games of the regular season, but it looks like he's now fully healthy and ready for Sunday's wild-card round matchup on the road against New England. He's on track to draw his usual start at left tackle versus the Patriots.

