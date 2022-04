The Chargers selected Salyer in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 195th overall.

Salyer is a total mauler at 6-foot-3, 321 pounds with long arms and an abundance of strength, and he has a variety of offensive line experience after playing multiple spots at Georgia. Salyer might be a bit athletically limited, certainly by tackle standards, but he gives the Chargers a potential anchor at guard.