Chargers' Jamaree Salyer: Limited at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Salyer (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Salyer was sidelined for the last two games of the regular season after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 16 at Dallas, and he's still not at 100 percent as the Bolts' preparations for their wild card matchup at New England begin. He'll probably have to participate in full at practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
