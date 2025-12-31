Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Salyer (hamstring) is "trending in a really good direction" but isn't expected to be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Harbaugh said "it doesn't look like [Salyer will] be able to go this week" versus Denver but offered optimism that the starting left tackle could be available in the first round of the AFC playoffs, with the Chargers still capable of falling anywhere from the No. 5 to 7 seed. With Harbaugh already having announced that Los Angeles will rest key starters in Week 18, it will be Trey Lance who has to operate with either Austin Deculus or Trevor Penning protecting his blind side on Sunday.