Chargers' Jamaree Salyer: Unavailable for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Salyer (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against Houston.
Salyer was unable to practice at all during the week after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 16 against the Cowboys, and he'll now be forced to miss at least one contest as a result. In his absence, Austin Deculus and Trevor Penning are top candidates to draw the start at left tackle versus the Texans.
