default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Salyer (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against Houston.

Salyer was unable to practice at all during the week after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 16 against the Cowboys, and he'll now be forced to miss at least one contest as a result. In his absence, Austin Deculus and Trevor Penning are top candidates to draw the start at left tackle versus the Texans.

More News