Chargers' Jamaree Salyer: Won't return Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Salyer (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Salyer was hurt during the first quarter and was ruled out shortly before halftime. In his absence, Austin Deculus has taken over at left tackle for the Chargers.
