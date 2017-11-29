Onwualu (quadriceps) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Onwualu has been nursing a quadriceps injury for a few weeks, and it has kept him out of the last two games. The undrafted rookie is used sparingly on defense, accruing just eight tackles (six solo) this season, leaving him off fantasy owners' radars.

