The Chargers signed Jackson to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday.

Jackson will be a member of the Chargers' 90-man roster once the NFL offseason officially begins Feb. 9, which gives him the opportunity to participate in OTAs and minicamp. He was a member of the Chargers' practice squad for the entire 2025 season after he was unable to crack the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Jackson has yet to appear in a regular-season game since entering the league in April of 2024 as an undrafted free agent.