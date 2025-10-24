Patterson reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Patterson was signed to the Chargers' practice squad Oct. 14 and joined fellow running back Nyheim Hines as gameday elevations for Thursday's game against the Vikings due to Hassan Haskins (hamstring) being inactive. Patterson ended up playing 15 snaps on offense and turned 11 carries into 30 yards, with six of those carries coming in the fourth quarter with the Chargers holding a commanding lead. Hines has already been elevated by the Chargers from the practice squad for the maximum three times, so Patterson would be a candidate to be promoted to the active roster for Week 9 against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 2.