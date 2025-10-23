default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Patterson was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Patterson and Nyheim Hines have both been elevated, giving the Chargers a pair of healthy alternatives to Kimani Vidal, who is the only available option currently on the 53-man roster. Patterson has rushed 85 times for 344 yards and two touchdowns in 21 regular-season NFL games. He played for Washington in 2021 and 2022 before appearing in one game with the Chargers in 2024.

More News