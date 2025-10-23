Patterson was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Patterson and Nyheim Hines have both been elevated, giving the Chargers a pair of healthy alternatives to Kimani Vidal, who is the only available option currently on the 53-man roster. Patterson has rushed 85 times for 344 yards and two touchdowns in 21 regular-season NFL games. He played for Washington in 2021 and 2022 before appearing in one game with the Chargers in 2024.