Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Elevated for second straight week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson was elevated from the Chargers' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Patterson will be elevated to the active roster for the second straight week as the Chargers have an injury-riddled running back room. He had 11 rushing attempts in a blowout win over the Vikings in Week 8 and could be the primary change-of-pace back to Kimani Vidal.
