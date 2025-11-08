Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Elevated for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers elevated Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Patterson will be elevated to the Chargers' active roster for a third consecutive week, and he is expected to serve as the primary backup to Kimani Vidal on Sunday. Patterson has turned 20 carries into 74 yards in two regular-season games, though Vidal will be the top pass-catching back as the former has not recorded a target this season.
More News
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Moves back to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Excels in complementary role Sunday•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Elevated for second straight week•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Back to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Elevated for banged-up Chargers•
-
Jaret Patterson: Signs with Los Angeles•