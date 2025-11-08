default-cbs-image
The Chargers elevated Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Patterson will be elevated to the Chargers' active roster for a third consecutive week, and he is expected to serve as the primary backup to Kimani Vidal on Sunday. Patterson has turned 20 carries into 74 yards in two regular-season games, though Vidal will be the top pass-catching back as the former has not recorded a target this season.

